John van Rietschote September 20, 1930 - February 20, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of John van Rietschote announces his passing. From the rebellious young boy in occupied Holland to the Dad and opa who was always out to have fun, Dad lived life in the moment. He once said, "I'm still living my life as I did in the 1940s and that's never going to change." Maybe that is why he enjoyed his motorcycles so much and, especially, his rides to Lund with his friend and neighbour, Larry. Being a man of many talents, the family enjoyed hearing dad's beautiful voice while he was part of the Chor Musica men's choir. We are also fortunate to have many of dad's beautiful oil paintings adorning our walls. Dad passed away exactly three weeks after our dear mom and we firmly believe he died of a broken heart. He could not live without the woman who was his rock for almost 67 years. Dad leaves to mourn his two daughters Astrid Radcliffe (Frank) and Margaret Panek (Mike). He also leaves his four grandchildren Josh, Hayley, Michael and Ashley, and seven great-grandchildren Alison, Jonah, Benson, Emma, Austynn, Amira and Andrik. We would like to thank Doctor Rossouw for all his care of Dad over the years. Also, thanks to the fourth floor nurses, who worked tirelessly to keep dad comfortable. Once again their wonderful neighbours, Joan, Dorothy, Suzanne, Larry and Pat need to be thanked for always being there for Mom and Dad. They were so lucky to have these caring people in their lives. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Dad's name to the charity of your choice. There will be no service by request. You got your way, Dad. You're back with Mom. We will love and miss you always.





