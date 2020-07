Or Copy this URL to Share

John Wagemans (January 22, 1966-June 7, 2020) passed away suddenly at the age of 54. He was a kindhearted man with a love for animals and a passion for his community. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, fellow co-workers and his faithful dogs. A service will be held at a later date.



