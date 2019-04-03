Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leopold Lucien Brosseau. View Sign

Joseph Leopold Lucien Brosseau December 8, 1933 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving father, Leo. Dad lived and loved life to the fullest, and always had a smile for all. He will be dearly missed by his four children: Yvonne (Albert), Dennis (Laurie and Chase), Raymond (Carla and Leo) and Jean-Paul (Kelly), all his siblings, their families and the community at large. Leo was predeceased by his wife Edie, his two brothers Gaston and Yvon and sister Pauline. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





December 8, 1933 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving father, Leo. Dad lived and loved life to the fullest, and always had a smile for all. He will be dearly missed by his four children: Yvonne (Albert), Dennis (Laurie and Chase), Raymond (Carla and Leo) and Jean-Paul (Kelly), all his siblings, their families and the community at large. Leo was predeceased by his wife Edie, his two brothers Gaston and Yvon and sister Pauline. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.