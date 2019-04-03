Joseph Leopold Lucien Brosseau December 8, 1933 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving father, Leo. Dad lived and loved life to the fullest, and always had a smile for all. He will be dearly missed by his four children: Yvonne (Albert), Dennis (Laurie and Chase), Raymond (Carla and Leo) and Jean-Paul (Kelly), all his siblings, their families and the community at large. Leo was predeceased by his wife Edie, his two brothers Gaston and Yvon and sister Pauline. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019