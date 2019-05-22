Joseph Morrissey Joseph Morrissey passed away peacefully on May 15 at age 80. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne, his children Lisa (Bob) Buckham, Aaron (Danielle), Tara (Aaron) Mayrhofer. His much adored grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Connor, Madison, Leah, Miles. Also his brother Eddy (Marcella) and many more nieces and nephews in Ireland, Wales, England, US, Australia and Canada. A special thank you to Father Tepoorten, Father Dass, Dr. Schweitzer, and the caring staff at Willingdon Creek Village. Funeral prayers were held at Assumption Church at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 21. Funeral service will be held at Assumption Church at 11 am on Wednesday, May 22.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 22 to May 23, 2019