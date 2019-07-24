Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Peter Gary Young. View Sign Obituary

Joseph Peter Gary Young Joseph Peter Gary Young of Lac La Hache, BC died of cancer on July 9, 2019. He was born in Powell River on August 5, 1947. Gary was predeceased by his mother Madeleine, father Charlie and brother Don West. He leaves behind his wife Maureen Foss and brothers Charles (Deb), Wayne and Paul (Patti). Gary had one son, Sheldon (Isabelle), and a granddaughter, Sharlie. Gary was a hunter, fisherman, garden maker, greenhouse builder and cook. Over his lifetime he was a professional fishing guide at Queen Charlotte/Haida Gwaii Lodges. His guide name was Rambo. Gary coached minor hockey and was president of minor hockey in Campbell River. He was a ball player, broadcaster, newspaper and magazine writer, and heavy machine operator in Yukon helping build the Dempster Highway. He ran as an independent candidate in the 2015 BC election. Gary proudly called himself a social avenger. He loved the Cariboo and his family life there. Gary, Maureen and big dog Timber drove the back roads enjoying the wildlife and wild country. Over the years they adopted nine rescue animals. Gary was a bunny hugger, poet, dog trainer and all-round good man with great intelligence. He was feisty, funny and will be sorely missed. Gary always had time for kids and animals. He said: "Give a kid a magnifying glass and the world will dazzle them." If Gary was your friend, you could be no safer. Arrangements by Thompson Valley Funeral Home, Ashcroft. No service, no flowers by request. Donations would be welcome at Northern Lights Wildlife Rescue, Smithers, and Critter Care Wildlife Rescue, Langley.





Joseph Peter Gary Young Joseph Peter Gary Young of Lac La Hache, BC died of cancer on July 9, 2019. He was born in Powell River on August 5, 1947. Gary was predeceased by his mother Madeleine, father Charlie and brother Don West. He leaves behind his wife Maureen Foss and brothers Charles (Deb), Wayne and Paul (Patti). Gary had one son, Sheldon (Isabelle), and a granddaughter, Sharlie. Gary was a hunter, fisherman, garden maker, greenhouse builder and cook. Over his lifetime he was a professional fishing guide at Queen Charlotte/Haida Gwaii Lodges. His guide name was Rambo. Gary coached minor hockey and was president of minor hockey in Campbell River. He was a ball player, broadcaster, newspaper and magazine writer, and heavy machine operator in Yukon helping build the Dempster Highway. He ran as an independent candidate in the 2015 BC election. Gary proudly called himself a social avenger. He loved the Cariboo and his family life there. Gary, Maureen and big dog Timber drove the back roads enjoying the wildlife and wild country. Over the years they adopted nine rescue animals. Gary was a bunny hugger, poet, dog trainer and all-round good man with great intelligence. He was feisty, funny and will be sorely missed. Gary always had time for kids and animals. He said: "Give a kid a magnifying glass and the world will dazzle them." If Gary was your friend, you could be no safer. Arrangements by Thompson Valley Funeral Home, Ashcroft. No service, no flowers by request. Donations would be welcome at Northern Lights Wildlife Rescue, Smithers, and Critter Care Wildlife Rescue, Langley. Published in Powell River Peak from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close