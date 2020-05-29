Josey Marie Dyment March 11, 1931 - May 15, 2020 At the end of a beautiful, sunny day on May 15, our gentle mom passed peacefully into God's grace, with some of her family by her side, holding her hand. J. Marie leaves us to be with her beloved husband, Vern Dyment, who predeceased her on December 12, 2018. Also, predeceasing her was her infant son, Vernon Joseph, in 1954, her mother and father, Mary Ann and Alfred Lewis Harwood Jr., her three brothers Jamie, Bordon and Lydon, and her three sisters Grace Harwood, Emma Dawson and Erie Ward. J. Marie and Vern moved with their children to their chosen province of British Columbia, living in Kamloops, Powell River, Victoria and eventually retiring back to Powell River in 1986, to watch the eagles, sailboats and sunsets from their cottage by the sea. During their 22 years in Victoria, J. Marie enjoyed a challenging and fulfilling career as Cash Officer Manager of the cash office with Sears Canada. After retiring, J. Marie was able to focus on her three passions: Her family, which included Vern; daughter Julie (George) Chambers; son Jeffrey (Elaine) Dyment; their three sons, Matthew (Jacqueline), their son, William; James (Tarra), their five children Eric, Judah, Evangeline (Evie), Christian and Bennett; and Steven (Joelene), their three sons, Jackson, Carter and Logan; Interior design, which included an inspirational ability to infuse delicate colour and creativeness into their home; Baking, for which J. Marie was very well known back in the day, mailing special delicacies to family in the Okanagan or single-handedly creating much of the delicious baking for her daughter's large staff parties. The family would like to send its great appreciation to Dr. Martin Andreae, who went above and beyond the call of duty as a family physician. We will always remember your kindness and special efforts. Our thanks to local BC Ambulance Service paramedics who were, without exception, so professional, yet with a compassion and gentleness which reassured their patients. To the special staff members at Evergreen Care Unit (ECU) who showed love and kindness to J. Marie (and to us), we cannot thank you enough. Please know that we noticed all that you did. There will be a private, family memorial when travel restrictions are lifted. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Powell River Hospital Foundation (Extended Care Unit), or BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. A special friend, from 40 years ago, wrote recently: "Remembering your mom, her exceptional beauty and kindness, a lady with such grace and composure, a loving mother and grandmother." Forever in our hearts.







