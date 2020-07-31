Joyce Morwen Allman (née Lloyd) September 26, 1930 - July 21, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our Joyce "Jo" Morwen Allman of Powell River at the age of 89 years. Lovingly known as Mum and Nana Jo, she will be forever loved and remembered by her husband and best friend of 70 years, Sid; their children Sid Jr. (Lorraine), Trish (Wayne) and Jan (Brian); their grandchildren Travis (Sherryl), Ashley (James), Sidney (Alysha), Pamela (Stuart), Hannah, Cameron, Sarah, Alene, Danielle, Jessica and Evan; her brother-in-law, Richard (Trudy) Allman; and their great-grandchildren Daycie, Kade, Monet, Adella and Penelope. She was predeceased by her infant son Arthur William (Billy) Allman; sister (Wilma Lloyd); and her parents William and Gweneth Lloyd. Jo was born and raised in Powell River by her parents, who emigrated from Wales in the 1920s. She met Sid on the Prince George sailing home from Vancouver, married in 1950 and raised their family in Powell River. She volunteered in her children's schools, cadets, Job's Daughters, hospital auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. She canvassed for Heart and Stroke, for the cancer foundations and many projects with the Kiwanis Club. Jo and Sid had 30 plus years of retirement together enjoying vacations with her children and many boating and RVing trips with friends. She adored her family, was part of all their special occasions and was known for her delicious suppers and specialty treats. Jo's family wishes to send a special thank-you to the wonderful and supportive staff at Willingdon Creek Village and to Dr. Schweitzer for their care and compassion. There will be no services upon request. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo's memory can be made to Willingdon Creek Village. Respected and admired by acquaintances, cherished by her close friends and deeply loved by the family, there will be many who will miss Jo's warm and happy smile. We will all love and miss her forever. Always a Mum, forever a friend, Mam bob amser, ffrind am byth.







