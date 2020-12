Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ahola January 24, 1946 - November 5, 2020 After a long and courageous fight, a beautiful lady left us on November 5, 2020. Judith is survived by her loving husband Sheldon Ahola, her son Ryan Watson, her three daughters Rebecca Chauhan, Brenda Ahola and Shalene Ahola, and many grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved. She will be loved and missed by us all forever. No funeral by request.







