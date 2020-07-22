Judith Ingrid Kennedy (née Arnason) July 23, 1949 - July 14, 2020 Judith passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, following a three-year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She died as she lived. with courage, dignity and grace. Born in Vancouver and raised in South Burnaby, she was intensely proud of her heritage, which included British, Icelandic and Black ancestry. Soon after graduating from Burnaby South High School, she married John Fulford and bore a son, Josh, the "apple of her eye." After her marriage dissolved, she enrolled in criminology at Simon Fraser University and as a single mother, supported herself and her son by working as manager at Rohan's Rockpile, a popular and legendary music venue in Kitsilano. Following her graduation from SFU in 1980, Judith moved to Powell River, where she headed the Legal Aid Office. In 1990 she bought property on Savary Island, building her beloved "Bluff Manor" cabin. Elected to the first Savary Island Committee, she became chairperson and met her fellow council member Ian Kennedy. They married in 1999, and moved to Comox, where she became a private mediator taking on difficult challenges with her customary tact, discretion and empathy. Judith's strong advocacy for social justice led her to volunteer with the Comox Valley Restorative Justice Program. She also served on the board of the Courtenay Women's Resource Centre. Highly accomplished, with impressively wide-ranging interests, Judith was a talented artist, painting and drawing in her studio and at her cabin. Always an avid gardener, voracious reader and gifted craftswoman, Judith became an award-winning quilter and, in her later years, a skilled soap maker. She will be sadly missed by her many friends in the Wave painting group, which she helped to found. In 2015, to Judith's delight, her son Josh married Rachelle. More delight followed a year later, when grandson Lennon arrived. When she became ill, the family moved to Comox from New Westminster to be near her, and Judith showered Lennon with unreserved love and affection. Lennon brought her so much joy and happiness that he undoubtedly prolonged her life. Being Grandma was her greatest pleasure, and Lennon will miss her enormously. Her ashes will be spread on her much-loved Savary Island property, where a gathering in her memory will take place when COVID-19 permits. She leaves behind her loving husband Ian, her son Josh (Rachelle), grandson Lennon, her brothers Jim (Donna) in Oshawa, Richard (Carol) in Maple Ridge, and a host of relatives and friends.







