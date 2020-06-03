June Alma Dolittle "Junie would like to let you know that her work here is done." The many hours of volunteering, to raise money for animal shelters and families struggling to make ends meet, will need to be handed over to others. June passed away suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, May 20. She has gone to join God, and her family and friends who went before her. June was predeceased by her parents Connie and Frank McVicker, Fred and Evelyn Day, her sibling Michael McVicker, Terry McVicker, Nancy Pitt and Margaret Anne Lowther. She is survived by her daughter Julia Sek (Doug); grandchildren Chelsea Sek and Nick (Madison) Sek; great-granddaughters Avery and Freya; and siblings Barbara Mullis, Richard McVicker, Mary McVicker and George McVicker. Her many loving nieces and nephews will also miss and remember her fondly. June was a determined, feisty and hardworking woman. She loved to cook and clean, and was lovingly referred to as the "Javex Queen." She loved camping, fishing, video games and collecting knickknacks and socks (who knew?). She always cooked extra to take meals to neighbours and friends. A celebration of June's 80 years will take place in the future. Arrangements will be posted. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Community Mental Health and Addictions would be appreciated by the family. Cremation arrangements by Burke Funeral Home (613.968.6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville, Ontario.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store