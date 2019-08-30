Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Cleghorn. View Sign Obituary

June Cleghorn December 4, 1941- August 24, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of June, peacefully, with her loving family at her side. Our loving, thoughtful, caring mother, grandmother and Gogo was predeceased by Don, her husband of 54 years. June is survived by daughter Trina (Chris), son Geoff (Nova) and grandsons Trent, TJ, Devin and Jordan. Born in Truro, Nova Scotia, June attended nursing school in Halifax and after meeting Don, they moved to Powell River in 1962. June married Don, the love of her life, January 6, 1963. June worked for 35 years at the Powell River Medical Clinic, where she made the best of friends. She had a passion to make others happy and always wanted to do whatever she could to make others' lives the best they could be. Her smile lit up a room. Her presence of love and happiness was felt by all who were in contact with this beautiful woman. Anyone who knew June felt blessed and those fortunate enough to come across June's path always smiled at her, recognizing a wonderful, caring person. June was genuine, simple and loving. She brought such joy to all her grandsons, attending their sporting practices and events whenever she could. We are all so grateful to have had this incredible lady in our lives. June will be with us in our hearts in so many ways, forever and always. She is truly an angel. Love you so much; your daughter, son, daughter in-law, son in-law, and grandsons. The family would like to thank the dedicated, hardworking and caring nursing staff of Powell River General Hospital. There are not enough words for the comfort and care you have all provided. A celebration of life for June will be held from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, September 21, at the United Church, Trinity Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.





