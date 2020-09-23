1/1
Katherine Irene CAMPBELL
November 29, 1932 - September 01, 2020
Katherine Irene Campbell is survived by her loving husband, David; children, Kathy (Pat), Barbara (Ross), and David (Kim); grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris), Matthew (Vyctoria), Kristopher (Ali), Katie (Brendan), Davey (Taralee), and Rylan; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Marin, Greyson, Amelia, and Charlotte.

Irene was born in Rossland, BC to parents, Carl and Dagmar Hanson. Irene graduated from the Nursing School of the Vancouver General Hospital in August of 1955, where she met David, and they married in June 1956. They settled after a time in Victoria, and their final home was in Sidney, BC looking over the boats. Irene was a long time PEO sister and member of Engineer Wives. Irene passed away peacefully in Powell River with family by her side. A special thank you to the staff at Willingdon Creek for all the wonderful care and friendship you gave Mom over the past 3 years.

Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
