Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Anne Kiernan. View Sign Obituary

Kathleen Anne Kiernan July 14, 1945 - May 14, 2019 Kathleen passed away after complications from her three-year struggle with multiple myeloma (cancer). Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Gerry, her brother Robert Friesen (Carol), her sister Helen Andrews (Vern), her loving son Scott Shaw, Trevor Shaw, and her three grandchildren Jacob, Evan and Emily Shaw. She is also survived by her stepson Michael (Tracey) and his children Rory, William, Aaron and Rachel, as well as her stepdaughter Cher Suzane Evans (Kent) and children Parker and Tyler. She is greatly missed by her husband, family and friend Kathy Shaw. Kathleen was raised in Pitt Meadows and spent many years in Richmond before she and Gerry moved to Powell River 12 years ago. They greatly enjoyed the peace, tranquility, freedom and friendly nature of the people of Powell River. They enjoyed camping at the many lakes, fishing, hiking trails, as well as gardening on their property. Kathleen was very involved in local volunteer groups, including Right to Life, Powell River Hospice Society, hospital visitations and Powell River Reformed Church. She also participated in Women Out Walking. Her deeply held faith, as well as the support of her husband, son Scott, and the many friends she made while in Powell River enabled her to deal with the issues she had to face. Kathleen will be missed very deeply by the many people she interacted with during her time here. Kathleen's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Powell River Reformed Church, date and time to be announced at a later date.





Kathleen Anne Kiernan July 14, 1945 - May 14, 2019 Kathleen passed away after complications from her three-year struggle with multiple myeloma (cancer). Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Gerry, her brother Robert Friesen (Carol), her sister Helen Andrews (Vern), her loving son Scott Shaw, Trevor Shaw, and her three grandchildren Jacob, Evan and Emily Shaw. She is also survived by her stepson Michael (Tracey) and his children Rory, William, Aaron and Rachel, as well as her stepdaughter Cher Suzane Evans (Kent) and children Parker and Tyler. She is greatly missed by her husband, family and friend Kathy Shaw. Kathleen was raised in Pitt Meadows and spent many years in Richmond before she and Gerry moved to Powell River 12 years ago. They greatly enjoyed the peace, tranquility, freedom and friendly nature of the people of Powell River. They enjoyed camping at the many lakes, fishing, hiking trails, as well as gardening on their property. Kathleen was very involved in local volunteer groups, including Right to Life, Powell River Hospice Society, hospital visitations and Powell River Reformed Church. She also participated in Women Out Walking. Her deeply held faith, as well as the support of her husband, son Scott, and the many friends she made while in Powell River enabled her to deal with the issues she had to face. Kathleen will be missed very deeply by the many people she interacted with during her time here. Kathleen's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Powell River Reformed Church, date and time to be announced at a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close