Kathleen Edna Pearl Delzotto (Stride) Beloved mother, nanna, sister and aunt, born July 10, 1932, in Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland, Kathleen passed away June 3, 2019, in Powell River after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her loving daughters Alison (Rob) Johnstone, Andrea (Angelo) Zago, Alda (Chris) King and Dena (Greg) Tait, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. If asked what mom was most proud of she would always say her girls and their families. Mom loved to travel and saw most of the world. No funeral or flowers by request. Donations can be made to British Columbia Lung Association or BC Children's Hospital.
Published in Powell River Peak from June 12 to June 13, 2019