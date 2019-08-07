Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Starr McMaster-Dubé. View Sign Obituary

Kathryn Starr McMaster-Dubé August 11, 1955 - July 28, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Kathy on the morning of July 28th surrounded by her family. A cherished daughter, sister, wife, auntie, mother, grandmother and friend. Kathy was predeceased by her loving parents Lucy and Danny McMaster and her son Jonathan. She was born and raised in Powell River and graduated as an "A" student from Max Cameron in 1973. Kathy moved to Victoria the following fall and enrolled in studies at the University of Victoria to become a teacher. After two years she found a job at Aberdeen Extended Care as a secretary and became a unit clerk for the Juan de Fuca Hospital Society, where she was highly regarded by all staff and residents alike. She was there for 27 years when her health started to decline. Kathy moved back to Powell River and remarried. It was shortly after this when she was diagnosed with MS. When she couldn't work anymore she decided to become a foster parent; she always said Natalie was her gift from the Lord. Kathy was an incredibly kind, loving, sweet, compassionate and extremely generous lady with a marvelous sense of humour. She drew great strength from her faith, from her United Church family, members of her MS support group, and her bible study group. She will be remembered for her warm smile, kind and nurturing spirit, her love of family, sense of fun, and for her kindness to animals. She was the best sister one could ever hope for with her open-mindedness and unconditional love. Kathy leaves behind her husband Serge, daughter Natalie (Jeff), sisters Jennifer (Dan) and Vicki, brothers Dave (Denise) and Michael; stepsons Jeremy, Keith and Matt; grandchildren Graham, Ce'Nedra, Gabby, Daphne, and Thomas; niece Rachel (Danny, son Dawson); nephews Anthony and Daniel (Rachel); numerous aunts, uncles and loving cousins; her dearest friend Brenda Pielle; and her dog companion Jackson. She is now embraced in the loving arms of our Lord. Please join us for a service at 3 pm on Sunday, August 11, at the United Church. A tea will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society or the SPCA would be encouraged.





