Mel Karlsen passed away peacefully September 18, with his loving family by his side.

Mel was the oldest son of seven born to George and Marion Karlsen in St. Paul, Alberta. Once grown, he married Peggy Karlsen (née Poole), August 11, 1956, and spent the next 63 years with the love of his life, raising five children.

Mel worked for MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. for 38 years, from 1955 to 1994, and retired as senior sawmill super visor. In 1988, Mel was presented "Woodroom Boss of the Year" by B Crew. Mel was always known to be honest, fair and hardworking by his friends, coworkers and crew.

Once the kids left the house, Maui, Hawaii, was the place he liked to go every year for many, many years. Fishing, camping, making wine and always having a workshop in the garage were the things he enjoyed most. He was a handyman and carpenter always willing to help, with neighbours calling him "Wilson." The workshop is now CLOSED.

Mel is survived by and will be forever and dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy Karlsen and his five children Keith Karlsen (Sandra), Karen Eady (Terry), Kendal (Al) Karlsen, Kathryn (Kathy) Karlsen and Kristine (Krissy) Karlsen; 12 grandchildren Travis, Lamar, Jessica, Daniel, Elenor, Jace, Kylie, Kristopher, Lorana, Kray, Kya and Katlyn; and three great-grandsons Dominic, Otis and Theo. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Janet, William (Bill), Karl and Marion.

Mel was predeceased by his parents George Karlsen and Marion (Christensen); sisters Loreta and Marilyn; and sister-in-law Janet.

A gathering will be held from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, October 5, at Town Centre Hotel to celebrate Mel's life.

