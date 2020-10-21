1/1
Kerry Peterson August 29, 1954 - October 3, 2020 Kerry passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after fighting a valiant battle. Leaving behind to carry on his legacy: wife Lianne and kids Hazyn (Emma), Rhen (Chrystal), Shylo and Emry (Rachel); grandchildren Colin, Zoey and Rowan; his brother Michael (Janis); sisters Karen (Andrew) and Holly (Rick); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. With a zest for life as big as his mustache, Ker could be found in his shop creating. A kind soul who will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



