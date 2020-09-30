Kevin Charles Moore Kevin Charles Moore, youngest son of Christopher (Kit) and Sharon Moore of Powell River, passed away peacefully at the young age of 58. Sadly, Kevin fought a hard battle with cancer this past year, which in the end took his life. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Tristan Dinsdale and family; son Bradley and family; siblings Terri and family, and Randy and family; his Uncle Albert and Aunty Linda; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kevin spent many decades as a forestry worker. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed woodwork and ATVing. Kevin didn't like to be alone and all his friends were always welcomed to his home, where coffee was always on. He had a lifetime of friends, and many were so good to him throughout his sickness. They visited daily, many bringing coffee, brought him meals and treats and were always calling and giving him rides to wherever he needed to go. For this the family is so thankful. Kevin stayed the last six months with his Uncle Albert and Aunty Linda. Linda opened their home and lives for Kevin so he could stay in Powell River and be close to where he wanted to be. He was very appreciative of their hospitality and raved about Linda's meals and kindness. Our family wishes to thank Dr Gil, nurses and aides, home care nurses and home support services. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Your journey through life ended too soon. You will be missed by many.







