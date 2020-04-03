Kim Erik Jagd Nielsen Born in Denmark on June 14,1946, Kim emigrated to Canada in 1950 with his parents Kaj and Karna, and siblings Jess and Annie. He grew up in North Delta and subsequently worked for Ford Parts Department in Powell River and many other locations in B.C. before becoming a plumber. Kim spent 13 years in Inuvik, retiring to Whitehorse where he lived for 15 years. He will be best remembered by his customers for his helpfulness at Home Hardware. Illness dictated that Kim return to Powell River to family and friends. In the past three years Kim resided at the Cranberry Hotel. The family would like to extend their gratefulness to the Cranberry Hotel staff for their caring and understanding and as well to the care aides of Powell River Health Unit for their ongoing care and patience with the "guy from the North". "Forvel lille bror til Valhalla"





