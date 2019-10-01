Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Klaus Reier. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Klaus Reier at the age of 87.

Klaus is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his children Peter (Christina), Christine (James) and Michael (Lorlelei), stepchildren Rachel (TJ) and David (Jenn), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Klaus was born in Berlin, Germany, and immigrated to Canada in 1953. He eventually put down roots in BC. In 1979, he arrived in Powell River, where he built his house and enjoyed his garden.

Klaus was a sailor, a winemaker and an inventor of many things. He loved his trips up the coast in his sailboat "Heddy" and spent many happy hours on the water. He will be very sadly missed by his family and friends.

Many thanks to Dr. B. Dohm for her wonderful care. Special thanks to the home care nurses who were so caring, and paramedics, emergency staff and fourth floor nurses who provided such compassionate care in his final days.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Klaus's name to the Powell River Hospital Foundation.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Klaus Reier at the age of 87.Klaus is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his children Peter (Christina), Christine (James) and Michael (Lorlelei), stepchildren Rachel (TJ) and David (Jenn), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Klaus was born in Berlin, Germany, and immigrated to Canada in 1953. He eventually put down roots in BC. In 1979, he arrived in Powell River, where he built his house and enjoyed his garden.Klaus was a sailor, a winemaker and an inventor of many things. He loved his trips up the coast in his sailboat "Heddy" and spent many happy hours on the water. He will be very sadly missed by his family and friends.Many thanks to Dr. B. Dohm for her wonderful care. Special thanks to the home care nurses who were so caring, and paramedics, emergency staff and fourth floor nurses who provided such compassionate care in his final days.No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Klaus's name to the Powell River Hospital Foundation. Published in Powell River Peak on Sept. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close