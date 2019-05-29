Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry I. Smalley. View Sign Obituary

In Pictou, NS, our much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend departed this life surrounded by family, much the same way he lived it - on his own terms, in his own time!



Forever missed by Sharon; children, Camille (Barry), Monique (Lars), David (Jennifer), Shelley (Bruce), Michele (Sean), and Charlene (Richard); 13 grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Russ) and Barb (John ); and families; aunt, Gert Siverston; and his furbaby, Brodie.



Proud to be a 'Powell River Papermaker', his working days were cut short when he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis and COPD. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially mushroom picking. When his health no longer allowed these activities, he discovered a love for cruising and was able to white water raft in Alaska, tour the bayous of Louisiana, ride camels in Baja and befriend sloths in Roatan.



Larry was very private, stubborn, and opinionated with high principles which often got in his way but was tempered by his trustworthiness and honesty. He was also fiercely protective and supportive of those he loved and had a wonderful sense of humour and a tremendous will to live which became apparent as he battled his illness. His final months in Nova Scotia were very special although all his plans for the future were unfortunately cut short.



On Saturday, June 8, we would like to celebrate his life with an informal Open House at 3956 Westview Avenue, Powell River from 2 - 5 pm to share stories and memories. Celebration of life to take place in Pictou, NS, in September.



For I've never really left, I will never part... As long as there's a piece of me left in your heart. Let not your heart be troubled for I am in a better place. Until we meet again... Remember me in the spring, when flowers bloom and robins sing.

