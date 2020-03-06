Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Thomas Silvey. View Sign Obituary

Larry Thomas Silvey June 20, 1945 - February 11, 2020 To us and all who knew Dad, he was a walking miracle, defying all odds and puzzling so many when he battled back time after time. A brain aneurysm at 45 was not even the first tragedy he endured but it changed so much in his world, so for everyone who took a moment or more for him to find his words, thank you. With all of his hardships, Dad wasn't one to complain. He warmed the hearts of many, from family and friends he loved dearly to perfect strangers who couldn't help but be moved by his kind heart and gentle ways. The countless nurses and doctors through the years and decades who gave him special care, we remember you, and we want to thank you. In particular, Dr. Stephen Boyd, you saved him not once but twice that day and gave us so much time and so many memories that we are so grateful for. Dr. Jacobs, you could always bring a twinkle to Dad's eyes. He certainly missed you and your special care. Thank you for being there during such difficult times as well. Dr. McEwen took over Dad's care in the last few years. We thank you for your patience and kindness towards Dad, never easy I'm sure as a physician to deliver those words. You helped him move forward with such compassion, thank you to you as well. Larry was born along with his twin sister Lynn on a fishing boat at sea on June 20, 1945. They were raised along with siblings Doug and Angus in a small community on the Sunshine Coast, Egmont. Larry was predeceased by his brother Angus, (who tragically lost his life in a logging accident at the age of 19), father Malcolm and mother Olga. Larry spent the majority of his years living with Bev and raising their family in Powell River while working for the municipality. They later moved to Campbell River in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, puzzling, walking and heading up to Timmy's for tea. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Bev, their love unmatchable and will forever give the true definition of what it means to stay by each other's side; his girls Pam (Steve), Shelley (Bryan) and Debbie (Derek); grandchildren who will forever mean the world to him: Dylan, Lauren, Elle, Hayden and Rya; and grandpups Luna Blue and Maci May. We all feel your strength still finding its way to each of us, Dad, it will wind its way into our broken hearts and heal these wounds. We'll look at the scars with the same optimism you had...we promise you this. A celebration of life will be held in honour of our dear husband, dad, grandpa, friend and hero from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, April 4 at Oyster Bay Resorts, 4357 South Island Highway, Campbell River.





