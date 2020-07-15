1/1
Laura Caroline Maurer
Laura Caroline Maurer December 19, 1936 - July 5, 2020 Laura Caroline Maurer passed away July 5, 2020, in Powell River, at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband Hans, daughter Laurie (Frank), grandchildren Damien (Jen), Branden, Jeda and Russell, and sister-in-law Fran Otto and family. She was predeceased by her brother Bill in 2015. Donations to BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch would be greatly appreciated. No service by request.



Published in Powell River Peak from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
