Laurel Ann Burnham February 12, 1953 - July 23, 2019 Laurel Burnham, community event and market organizer extraordinaire, died peacefully in her sleep in Penticton after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Laurel leaves to mourn her beloved husband Darryl O'Neil in Penticton, son Galen in Vancouver, and stepchildren Rachel and Clancy in Victoria. She is also survived by her four brothers: Kelly (Donna) in Big Lake, BC, Jeff in Powell River, Charles in Perth, Australia, and Hugh (Michelle) in Pine Wood City, CA. Laurel was predeceased by her father Doug, a former customs agent for Powell River, and her loving mother Doreen. Sadly, Laurel never got to meet her first grandchild, Galen's child, due in late August this year. She was born in New Westminster and moved with her family to Powell River where she attended James Thomson Elementary School, Brooks Secondary School and Max Cameron Secondary School. She received a university grant and attended UBC. In the late 1970s, she met Darryl and settled with him in Penticton in 1987. She worked setting up Sun Village Lodge retirement residence, and went on to establish Penticton's first community garden. It was the beginning of a life of extraordinary contribution there. Known as an "Okanagan icon," Laurel was an ardent environmentalist, energetic promoter of community events, and supporter of homegrown economic development in the region. "I have always loved the country fair, informal atmosphere of outdoor markets, the colour, sound and car-free spaces where people can gather...not to mention the food," she said in a 2017 interview. She spearheaded such events as Seedy Saturdays programmes in the south Okanagan and managed community markets in Penticton, Naramata and Summerland. A powerhouse, she also organized numerous craft fairs, artisans Christmas markets, Canada Day events and the Penticton Sustainable Living Show. Known as outspoken, fun, but opinionated, Laurel championed recycling, green living and many other social and environmental causes. "When it came to the environment, climate change and the big evil corporations, Burnham did not pull punches," reminisced reporter Gord Goble in PentictonNow. A "goodbye message" from Laurel herself included these words: "The work I have done is founded in my deep desire to develop community and small scale (micro) economic development, as well as to nurture equal opportunities for women. It is so important to me that we bring the sacred back to commerce. Whether a loaf of bread or a great bowl of soup, sacred means having a component of community regeneration and connection". Laurel will be so missed. Memorial donations in Laurel's name can be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton.





Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

