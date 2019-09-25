Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence William "Bo" Colomby. View Sign Obituary

Laurence William "Bo" Colomby August 28, 1947 - August 29, 2019 L.W. "Bo" Colomby, vagabond hermit, passed to his final Nirvana on August 29, 2019, one day after his 72 birthday. Wherever global travel took him, Bo always considered his waterfront property at Cook Bay, Texada Island, a special place and home. Bo became interested in the teachings of the Buddha Dharma while a teenager living in the city of Toronto, Ontario. This became a lifelong quest for the truth: meditating and studying the dynamic, ancient path of the Tibetan Buddha Dharma. He loved to play guitar, sing and tell interesting stories of the people of far off lands. Bo worked with Alan Farell building boats on Lasqueti Island and received training as a master boat builder at BCIT. While travelling through Yangon, Myanmar, his skills were noticed, and he was offered a position as a boat builder. At Yangon he had the opportunity to build many teak boats in the Burmese tradition. This was a perfect life situation for Bo, he could earn a living in the east, and be near to his dharma teachers at Katmandu, Nepal, a culture and country that was near and dear to him. His knowledge of several languages had the United Nations often asking for his assistance as a translator in the rural areas of Myanmar. Bo is lovingly remembered by his daughter Khadoma, two grandchildren Gwydion and Thea, sister Wendi and nephew Jamie and family, plus many friends on Texada, Denman and Lasqueti islands, and in the Far East. His infectious laugh, and a voice with a lilt from the influence of many languages, will be missed and remembered. Peace and love as you sail through the universe Bo.





