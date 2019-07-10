Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence (Larry) Bryant. View Sign Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) Bryant Dr. Lawrence (Larry) Bryant passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Margie and his family in Powell River on June 28, 2019. Larry was born at Ocean Falls on July 29, 1930. He was a beloved son who was predeceased by his parents, Laurie and Esther Bryant. He was of Finnish and English heritage. Larry's early love for animals developed into a passion for veterinary medicine, where his healing hands helped countless large and small animals. He graduated from UBC in 1952 with a B.Sc. Agriculture and from OVC-Guelph in 1959 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Surgeon. Mom and Dad met in 1954. They developed a deep, loving, lifelong relationship that took them to Guelph, where they were married in 1956. Dad completed his studies and they began their family. Dad and Mom moved west to live and work in BC, then in Spruce View and Nobleford, Alberta, always as a partnership in his veterinary practice. In his work, there was a serenity and confidence: a patient knowledge of the mysteries beneath skin and bone. He retired in 1991, which allowed him more time for reading, coffee with Mom, and family. His dog, Dally, added a significant quality of life for Dad this last 13 years, and he enjoyed his rose garden and ocean view. Dad was many things to the people who knew him: father, husband, veterinarian, friend, champion pigeon racer, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Larry is survived by Margie, his loving wife of 62 years; his eight children Tom (Camille), Jack (Bev), Carol (Jim), Ross (Lynne), Mary, Blythe (Bruce), Rachel (Christian) and David (Cynthia); 19 grandchildren Jason, Steven, Greg, Lewis, Solomon, Jessica, Allison, Nathaniel, Courtney, Ashleigh, Zachary, Henry, Clarice, Jennie, Niko, Marc-Antoine, Samuel, Charles-Emile, Sophia; and six great-grandchildren Brodie, Breanna, Bryce, William, Lily and Winter, all whom he loved unconditionally. Larry was deeply loved and will be missed immensely. He was a humble man, forever an optimist, compassionate about community, who loved to share in an intelligent conversation. He treated people and animals with respect, dignity and genuine kindness. Larry's faith journey was grounded in Christ and he confidently lived a balance between science and faith. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith, and he will receive the crown of glory. A private family service was held on Saturday; there will be no funeral. If you wish to make a donation in honour of Larry, choose a charity of your choice.





Published in Powell River Peak from July 10 to July 11, 2019

