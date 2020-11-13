The Mayor of Kelly Creek has moved on to greener pastures. It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Marquis announces his passing at the age of 84. He was born in La Sarre, PQ to a family of woodlot loggers, sawyers and carpenters. The family moved west in 1946 eventually settling in Powell River where Lawrence would set down roots for the rest of his life. He could not ignore the seemingly inherited calling to make his living working with wood in one form or another. He operated his own logging company and custom sawed lumber for a wide range of projects. He built homes, barns and shops in his spare time. If that wasn't enough, he also raised chickens, pigs and took great pride in his excellent beef cattle which led him into hay farming. He loved to work in his garden, muttering to his garlic and tying up tomatoes with loving care. All these activities required the talents of a mechanic, a maintenance man, a mathematician, a chemist, a weatherman, a biologist and an electrician. Lawrence was all of these things wrapped up into one large exuberant package.



It is entirely appropriate that Lawrence's last words were: "there's a lot of wood left out there".



Lawrence was pre-deceased by his parents, Emile & Mildred; his sister Bernadette; first wife Patricia and son Bill. He is survived by his wife and loving partner of 44 years, Susan, who encouraged him to explore the world and enjoy the fruits of his labours; children Tammy (Greg) Clarke and Bob (Gianna) Marquis; step-children Christine (Richard) Bryan and Len (Dawn) Ianson; grandchildren Haley, Brett (Ally), Linnea, Natkita (Tristan), Tia-Hanna (Kyle), Kevin (Sydney) and Larissa (Neale); great-grandchildren Isabella, Logan, Miles, Annalee, Kalvin, Loic and Margot.



Lawrence is also survived by his siblings Marguerite, Claude (Ros), Muriel, Raymond (Ellen), Jeanne and Jacqueline; many nieces & nephews, cousins and an infinite number of friends and neighbours. To those who have provided support and nourishment, both literally and spiritually, we thank you.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Sawchuk, Dr. May and the compassionate nursing staff of the Powell River Hospital.



We hope to have a celebration of Lawrence's life in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, we hope you will join with us in sending out good thoughts for a much better year ahead for everyone.



