Lawrence Raymond Sketchley It is with heavy hearts and much love that we mourn the passing of Lawrence of St. Albert on May 28 at the age of 42. He will be lovingly remembered by his father Raymond, stepmother Heather, three wonderful children Declyn, Brody, and Abygail, brothers Clay (Deborah) and Tom (Kerri), sister Janet (Bob), as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lawrence was born in Powell River. After school he moved to Vancouver Island and worked on fish farms, then moved to Alberta in his mid 20s. There he worked in maintenance at the West Edmonton Mall, followed by plumbing with Star Mechanical and finished his working career with CN Rail. He enjoyed playing hockey and basketball with his friends and spending time with his children. A graveside service, where he will be laid to rest beside his mother, will be held at 2 pm on Friday, July 10, at Powell River Regional Cemetery in Cranberry. An open house for family and friends will follow at 4653 Michigan Avenue.







