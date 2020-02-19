Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lennard F. Swanson. View Sign Obituary

Lennard F. Swanson November 5, 1934 - January 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Len Swanson at the age of 85, surrounded by family in Powell River. A longtime resident of Powell River, he was known and appreciated by many. He started work in the mill at age 16 and continued until his retirement. Len had a joy for life and loved spending time outdoors with family and community. He was very active and always ready to lend a helping hand or have a new adventure. Many years and stories to tell: boating, Powell Lake, travelling, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, mushroom picking, oysters on the beach and hotdog barbeques. He will also be remembered for his volunteer work, which included the Marathon Shuffle and the BOMB Squad. Len is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Gail; his three children Kim (Mario), Dwayne (Cathy) and Dawn; four grandchildren Nadine (Steve), Giovanni (Ariel), Blair and Dean (Tracey); seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, along with his brothers Jerry and Dwight. He was a strong and giving man, all who knew him will miss his upbeat attitude and joy for life. Len was proud of his family, was loved dearly, and will be deeply missed by many. Celebrate Len's life, in lieu of funeral service and flowers, with a gift "in memory" to the BC Cancer Foundation.





