Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian S. SIDEN. View Sign

Sadly, we announce that Shirley passed away suddenly. Predeceased by her husband, Leon; father, Monte; and step-father, Mervin, she is survived by mother, Annie; brother, Wayne (Kathy) and family; daughters, Susan (Maynard) and Tara; son, Ryan (Davina); grandchildren, Sorrel, Dawson, Rayne, and Rhya; and a few aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Born in Prince George, Shirley attended a one-room schoolhouse until high-school, when she graduated at age 16. She was a secretary until she married Leon at 23 and started a family. She never stopped studying or learning, and excelled at "Jeopardy".



She taught us everything needed to keep house, including how to properly make a bed (hospital corners). She was thrifty and patient. The cupboards were always full of canned fruit, fish, and vegetables from the garden. Her coffee pot was always on. She was "second mom" to our friends and neighbourhood kids.



Music played an important role in her life. She played the accordion, mandolin, violin, guitar, piano, and harmonica, and loved to sing, although her dream of yodeling was never realized. She taught us to dance. She loved her family, animals, camping, the beach, and painting with watercolours.



Shirley enjoyed her ten years as Assistant Manager at Reitman's. Unfortunately, she became bound to a wheelchair shortly after she retired, due to back and hip pain. She never complained or solicited pity. She took solace in her faith, which was of top priority to her.



We'll miss you, Mom.



Service to be held March 30 at 2 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4946 Manson Avenue, Powell River.

Sadly, we announce that Shirley passed away suddenly. Predeceased by her husband, Leon; father, Monte; and step-father, Mervin, she is survived by mother, Annie; brother, Wayne (Kathy) and family; daughters, Susan (Maynard) and Tara; son, Ryan (Davina); grandchildren, Sorrel, Dawson, Rayne, and Rhya; and a few aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.Born in Prince George, Shirley attended a one-room schoolhouse until high-school, when she graduated at age 16. She was a secretary until she married Leon at 23 and started a family. She never stopped studying or learning, and excelled at "Jeopardy".She taught us everything needed to keep house, including how to properly make a bed (hospital corners). She was thrifty and patient. The cupboards were always full of canned fruit, fish, and vegetables from the garden. Her coffee pot was always on. She was "second mom" to our friends and neighbourhood kids.Music played an important role in her life. She played the accordion, mandolin, violin, guitar, piano, and harmonica, and loved to sing, although her dream of yodeling was never realized. She taught us to dance. She loved her family, animals, camping, the beach, and painting with watercolours.Shirley enjoyed her ten years as Assistant Manager at Reitman's. Unfortunately, she became bound to a wheelchair shortly after she retired, due to back and hip pain. She never complained or solicited pity. She took solace in her faith, which was of top priority to her.We'll miss you, Mom.Service to be held March 30 at 2 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4946 Manson Avenue, Powell River. Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close