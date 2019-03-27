Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Shirley (Mandruk) Siden. View Sign

Lillian Shirley Siden (Mandruk) Oct. 6, 1939 - March 7, 2019 Sadly, we announce that Shirley passed away suddenly. Predeceased by her husband Leon, her father Monte, and step-father Mervin, she is survived by her mother Annie, brother Wayne (Kathy) and family, daughters Susan (Maynard) and Tara, son Ryan (Davina), grandchildren Sorrel, Dawson, Rayne, and Rhya, and a few aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. Born in Prince George, Shirley attended a one-room school house until high-school, when she graduated at age 16. She worked as a secretary, then married Leon at 23 and started a family. She never stopped studying or learning, and excelled at "Jeopardy". She taught us to cook, bake, clean house, and properly make a bed (with hospital corners). She canned everything; the shelves were always full of fruit, fish, and vegetables from the garden. She was thrifty and frugal. She patiently taught us to knit, sew, crochet, pay bills, keep records and accounts, and write a business letter. We learned etiquette and manners. Her coffee pot was always on, her living-room often full of people who dropped in to visit. She was a "second mom" to our friends and neighbourhood kids. She took in "strays": animals and humans. Music was very important to Shirley. She played the accordian, mandolin, violin, guitar, piano and harmonica, and loved to sing. Unfortunately, her dream of yodelling was never realized. She taught us to dance, and loved to polka! She loved her family, animals, camping and the beach, and painting with water colours. Shirley enjoyed her ten years as Assistant Manager at the Reitman's store in Powell River, although the years of standing on cement floors took a toll, and she became wheel-chair bound soon after she retired. Despite being in severe pain most of the time, she never complained or solicited pity. She took solace in her faith, which was of top priority to her. We'll miss you, Mom. Service to be held March 30, 2019 at 2 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4946 Manson Ave. Powell River.





