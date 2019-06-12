Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilly Philip. View Sign Obituary

Lilly Philip December 12, 1929 - June 4, 2019 Lilly Philip passed away peacefully at Evergreen Extended Care in her 89th year with her loving family by her side. Lilly was predeceased by her one true love of 67 years, Tom, on June 25, 2016. She was also predeceased by her parents Italia and Giovanni DeAlti and siblings Velma Lousier, Josie Weston, Nick DeAlti and Gino DeAlti. She was reunited with them all as they were waiting for her when she decided to leave us. The most cherished times in her life were the times spent with her family Ken (Irene), Marlene (Brian) and, as the family saying goes, "The Baby" Norm (Terri), seven grandchildren Leanne, Brandy, Brenda, Scott, Reid, Jessica and Crystal, and nine great-grandchildren Alexis, Garrett, Griffin, Shelby, Madyx, Morgan, Brynn, Mason and Parker, and one on the way. Mom always said she was put on the earth to spend Dad's money. With closets full of treasured outfits and jewellery, she brought her shopping skills to extended care. She was the matriarch of the family and with mom, family was her life. She enjoyed us all: sports, plays, holidays, bazaars and shopping, you would see her there. She was very lucky to have most of her family living in town. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Evergreen Extended Care for looking after Mom over the past three years and, at the end, for the exceptional care and respect that was shown to her in her final hours. Thank you also to Dr. Rossouw for all the years of care and kindness that was shown to Mom. To the staff at Kiwanis Manor, thank you. There is no service by request. The family will be having a small celebration of life at a later date. Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage . ~ Lao Tzu.





