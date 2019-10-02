In Loving Memory of Lily Psaila February 21, 1935 - October 3, 1999 The love of a wonderful mother, is something that always lives on. Filling our days with sweet memories, long after her presence is gone. We still feel the warmth of her caring, her goodness will never depart. For the love of a wonderful mother, forever lives on in our hearts. Twenty years still feels like yesterday, missing you always Mom... Raymond (Sherry), Joe (Suzette), Mary Grace (Bradley) and families
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019