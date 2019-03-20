Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Karen Lee White Stewart Dickie. View Sign

Linda Karen Lee White Stewart Dickie May 2, 1939 - March 6, 2019 Linda was born in Hood River, Oregon, to Verna and Harold, where she lived in the community of Dee Flat with her father and three oldest siblings until she was 15. She was the second eldest of nine children born to Verna and the first of four children (two girls and two boys) with her father Harold Lee: Dian, Linda, Mark, Joel; and the following five children: Usona, Alden, Verlyn, Laird and Alea, with their father Alden Bateham. Boxing gloves were purchased by their father to help them sort out their differences. Linda and Mark would regularly "windmill" one another, neither willing to concede. Most family vacations found them in nearby states rockhounding and prospecting with their father in opal mines and panning for gold. Along with her three oldest siblings, Linda travelled to Haida Gwaii in 1954 to be with her mother and younger siblings for the summer. She and her elder sister, best friend and constant companion Dian, stayed. She was 15 years old when she and Dian went up to Massett from Port Clements, where they were living, to work in the cannery for their first season; the first two days they were paid by the hour, but after that they were paid by the piece, or 10 cents per pound, for cracking and shucking crabs, earning only $2 a day. They worked across from each other, Dian cracking and Linda shucking. They continued to move up to Massett for several seasons, later working on cleaning razor clams, and then putting cans on the chute for salmon, which suited them better as they got paid by the hour. During this time the young women would go to afternoon teas at the Haida aunties' homes, where lots of homemade bread, hot-cross buns, cakes, cookies and squares were served. Linda would often say these meals kept them from "starving," In Old Massett for a dance, Linda and Dian were looking for way to get back to Port Clements. Morris White, after hearing of their plight, offered to take them both on his father's fishing vessel, the Haida Warrior . The girls did not know that Morris was not allowed to take the boat without asking permission, but he was trying to impress Dian. They later heard via the grapevine that he got in trouble with his dad for taking the boat. Brian, his younger brother, was also with Morris as they all left in the Chevy to drive to the dock, and deckhanded as they journeyed down the inlet. Through this introduction, Linda would later marry Brian, and Dian, Morris, and the young sisters were adopted into the Dadens Yahgu'jaanaas Raven Clan. She and Brian had three children: Geoffrey, April and Darrell. Linda worked as a nurse's aide and cashier to support her young children and in 1967 she moved to Powell River. She worked at BC Ferries for a number of years as a cashier, leaving that job after marrying Jon Stewart and becoming mother to his son Robert. Reminiscent of childhood holidays, she found passion in prospecting on mining claims with her new husband and helping to raise capital for exploration for junior mining companies in the days of the Vancouver Stock Exchange. After marrying Elton Dickie, she continued to live on her acreage south of town and developed it into what became Black Point Farm, which was primarily a nursery where she honed the green thumb skills inherited from her mother. She was well known for her beautiful, hardy and interesting selection of flower and tomato plants. She continued to run the farm long past when she thought she would retire, as when the time to plant seeds came around every year, spring fever would hit. She couldn't resist the lure of the plants and seeing all her longtime regular customers. Her lifelong generosity was demonstrated in an open invitation for family members to come and stay, while going to school, or on their way between adventures. Linda's home-cooked meals, soup and impromptu dinner invitations were her constant tokens of love, her pantry was always well stocked with canning and her cookie jars were always full. She was known to often give away plants, especially when it was apparent that the person buying vegetable plants was in need, and she'd put extra in their tray. Linda is survived by her children Geoffrey White, April White and Darrell White, and their father Brian White, by Robert Stewart and his father Jon Stewart, and by Jason Dickie; grandchildren Michael, Alanna, Tanya, Charlie, Jonathan, Mitchell, Chance and Devin; great-grandchildren Kenji, Sophie, Olivia and Evelyn; seven siblings Mark, Joel, Usona, Alden, Verlyn, Laird and Alea; Dian and Morris White's children Crystal, Christian, Todd, Derek, Lisa and Sharleen, who are like siblings to her own children; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, mother, sister Dian Darlene, and husband Elton. She was laid to rest on March 12 beside her sister Dian, Old Massett Cemetery, Haida Gwaii. Linda's family invites everyone to share tea and a celebration of her life with them at Wind Spirit Gallery, 4643 Marine Avenue, from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 23.





