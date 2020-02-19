Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Joseph Otiquam. View Sign Obituary

Lloyd Joseph Otiquam April 20, 1955 - January 31, 2020 Lloyd passed away in Powell River General Hospital after a long struggle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Karen, sons Joe and Clayton in Ontario, sister Lillian, and brothers Gary and Clarence, also in Ontario. Locally he will be remembered by Karen's family and many friends. Lloyd delivered the Peak in Powell River for many years. He was an ace repair man and always willing to help. Most recently he belonged to Kiwanis, volunteering at its Soapbox Derby and repairing its bus benches. A memorial tea will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, February 23, at the Community Resource Centre, 4752 Joyce Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lloyd's name to BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch at 7558 Duncan Street. The family wishes to thank Dr. McDonald, home care nurses, firefighters, ambulance crew and hospital nurses who cared for Lloyd.





