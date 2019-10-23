LOIS LANG MONTGOMERY (Dawkins) July 7, 1939 - September 29, 2019 Lois was born in Quebec, the sixth of eight children. She grew up in Timmins, Ontario, and received her teaching certificate in North Bay. In 1960, she moved to Powell River to be with her fiancé, Barry Lang, who had moved from Ontario to play for the Regals hockey team. She taught for a few years and then helped Barry run Regal Home Furnishings. They raised three children: Julie (1962), Michael (1964) and Tamara (1972). In 1974, Lois moved with her children to Victoria to continue her education at the University of Victoria. She returned to Powell River in the summer of 1976. Lois spent the next 20 years as a dedicated, compassionate, special education teacher. She was with her second husband, Howard Montgomery, from 1985 to 1997. Lois was a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Peace and love.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019