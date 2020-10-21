1/1
Loraine Yvonne Porter
Loraine Yvonne Porter Loraine Yvonne Porter, beloved partner of Fred Barg, passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 77 after a short battle with cancer. Loraine was born October 5, 1942 in Rosemary, Alberta, to Dr. Edward and Nora Porter. She grew up in Duchess, Alberta, with her parents, older brother Gary and younger sister Charmaine. In 1964 she graduated from The Royal Alexandra Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse and moved to Powell River, where she spent 47 years working at Powell River General Hospital, much of it in the ER and ICU. In addition to her love for nursing, Loraine often spoke proudly of her involvement in Pioneer Girls, Ladies' Bible Study, and leading music and choir at Westview Baptist Church on the piano. She loved playing softball, badminton, snow skiing and hiking Cape Scott Trail was one of the highlights of her adventures. Loraine loved her backyard, loved Hawaii, and loved the farm in Alberta, but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was a wonderful friend and sister, and a dedicated mother and grandma who loved unconditionally. Her granddaughter Sara was the light of her life and they were "thick as thieves," For the past eight years Loraine was a loving and committed partner to Fred, frequently commuting between Powell River and Brooks, Alberta. The last two years she resided on the farm near Brooks, returning to the place where she grew up. She leaves to mourn her partner Fred, son David Richert (Nicole), granddaughter Sara Hopkins, sister Charmaine Ramer (William), sister-in-law Helen Porter, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
