KEIZER, Lorna "Marguerite" (nee Banfield)



After a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Marguerite passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. Marguerite was born in Burgeo, Newfoundland, where she met the love of her life, Don Keizer, to whom she was married for 62 years.



She was a beloved wife, mom, and grandmother. She was a loving, kind, caring, and beautiful person, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be forever cherished in our hearts. Survived by her loving family - husband, Don; daughter, Wendy Wilson (Shamus); son, Greg Keizer (Becky); daughter, Tracy Agius (Jim); and grandchildren, Ben Lambert, Quinn Lambert, Karissa Agius, and Kiel Agius.



Thank you to all who cared for Marguerite throughout her battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Service to be set for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the UBC Hospital Clinic for Alzheimer Disease and Related Disorders, Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health would be sincerely appreciated, which you can visit at:

