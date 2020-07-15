Lorna Mae Hamilton June 27, 1967 - June 27,2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that family and friends mourn the recent and sudden passing of Lorna Mae Hamilton. Lorna was a sweet and loving person with a kind heart. She was born in Powell River and has lived in Lake Country for the past 30 years. She was predeceased by her partner Vincent Chadwick and her brother Guy Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Chadalee Rhonda Howie (Shayne), Noah, Syvanna and Journey Howie; daughter Sarah Devon Hamilton-Chadwick, son Zachary-Edward Hamilton-Chadwick; brother Samuel Curtis Hamilton (Mary), twin sister Lee-Ann Elizabeth Hamilton and parents Carol Ann and Floyd Kelly Hamilton. A celebration of her life will be held in Lake Country in late August. Date to be announced. We are blessed with your treasured children and grandchildren to cherish. For this we thank you and may you "Rest in Peace".







