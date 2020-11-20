Louise Madeline Ferguson June 3, 1937 – October 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving Mother and Grandma, Louise, who passed peacefully with her family at her side. Louise is survived by her daughter, Nadine (Angelo, Nicolas and Matteo) Porchetta, Cynthia (Bob, Krysta and Cameron) Thomson, Rod (Cheryl, Ashleigh, Sharlae, Jaylene and William) Davenport, plus her step-daughters, Kim (Dan) Stevens, Brenda (Dan) Blanch, Terry (Andrew) Ferguson, Sandy (Dan) McLeod, many more grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Louise was predeceased by her darling David, son Rick Davenport, parents William and Floris Smith, brothers Bobby and Ronald Smith and grandson Ryan Blanch. Louise was born in Vancouver, BC before moving to Texada Island with her parents when she was three. Louise always spoke of her time on Texada Island as an adventure. Her parents Bill and Floris purchased a large piece of property in Powell River and eventually moved both Louise and her little brother Bobby, where they spent much of their childhood frolicking in the greenhouses and flower shop known as Smiths Westview Florist and Greenhouses. Louise worked as a florist in the flower shop for many years before her mother sold the property in the late-nineties. Louise married her darling David in 1974, where they joined their families of five daughters and 2 sons and had one daughter together in 1976. Much of their time together was spent in the arena watching their daughter figure skate and becoming involved with Skate Canada for many, many years. Louise was a writer at heart and always wrote poems about her children, and told stories of "Bobby and Madeline" to her grandsons when they were little. She was also the editor for many years for the Skate Canada Magazine, "Thin Ice." Louise and David had a love like no other. They were soulmates. Everyone who met and knew them, could feel their love for one another. Louise was an amazing mother and grandmother. She adored her children and had special bonds with many of her grand-children. Louise was a tough cookie. She broke her hip in December and walked on it for over a month saying it was a pulled muscle, while recovering from her full hip replacement surgery, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March. She was an extremely brave lady and battled and fought right up until the end. Louise touched many people's lives and her passing has left us with heavy hearts. The family would like to thank the fourth floor nurses, Dr. Bonsor, Dr. Takhar and the oncology department at the Powell River General Hospital, as well as the palliative home nurses and her home care workers that she called her "angels." She had the best care during her last eight months. A Celebration of Louise's Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency or Breast Cancer Society
. We love you and miss you, please give Pappa a big hug from us when you see him. Go Dance Amongst the Stars together.