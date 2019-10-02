Louise Marie Benz (née Stokes) May 21, 1950 - September 21, 2019 Louise grew up in Powell River and was predeceased by her parents Doug and Dolly Stokes and younger brother Gordon. She lived most of her adult life in 150 Mile House on 10 acres of land. Louise was known for her compassion and generosity of spirit to all who knew her. She loved her animals and was never without a horse, dog, or cat. She loved quilting, her faith, cooking and country music. Louise leaves behind her husband of 38 years Dan, sons Randy Byles (Tanya) and Roland Byles (Amy), and four grandchildren Jessica, Ashley, Shane and Joshua. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Colin, Carol, Susan, Brian and Dougie as well as nieces and nephews. Rest in peace, our dear sister.





