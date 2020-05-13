Luciano Martella Luciano Martella passed away in his home surrounded by his family on May 5, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born in Carpineto Romano, Italy, on March 12, 1941, to Francesco Martella and Anunziata Pagani. Luciano immigrated to Powell River in 1966 with his wife Rita Martella (née Raponi), with whom he had recently celebrated his 54th wedding anniversary. Luciano is survived by Rita, who devoted her life and time to caring for him, his children Patricia (Ken Windsor), Walter (Pam Wadden), Elena (Joel Oliphant) and Katherine (Blair Winsor), and sisters Pasqua, Maria, Bruna and Luigina. He was a proud nonno to his grandchildren Ashley (Shaun), Adam (Katrina), Marcello, Jack, Luci and Benjamin, and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Matthew and Madison. Luciano worked hard at the local mill, was also a master carpenter and built the family home where he spent his final days. He battled Parkinson's disease for much of his adult life but lived life to the fullest, was involved with the community and took pleasure in spending time with family and friends. Luciano also loved to read, sing along to his favourite Italian music and kept a big garden, which included grapes for his endless supply of homemade wine. We will all miss you! The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Charles Van Zyl, the fourth floor nurses and staff, the palliative care nurses, home support staff, and numerous friends, family and volunteers who came to visit, play cards and sit with Luciano. A private family Mass has been held with a Memorial Mass to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Powell River Academy of Music (powellriveracademy.org).
Published in Powell River Peak from May 13 to May 15, 2020.