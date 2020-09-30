1/
Lucille Leonie Rivest
Lucille Leonie Rivest Lucille Leonie Rivest was born March 13, 1943, in Saint-Thomas Cherbourg, Quebec. She passed away peacefully September 21, 2020, in Powell River, at age 77. She is survived by her sons Serge (Brenda) of Nanaimo; Gilles (Janice), of Powell River; and Denis (Kari), of Mackenzie. She was predeceased by her husband Gaston in 2015. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held. She was laid to rest with Gaston in the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery, Osoyoos, BC. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.



Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
