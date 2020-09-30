Lucille Leonie Rivest Lucille Leonie Rivest was born March 13, 1943, in Saint-Thomas Cherbourg, Quebec. She passed away peacefully September 21, 2020, in Powell River, at age 77. She is survived by her sons Serge (Brenda) of Nanaimo; Gilles (Janice), of Powell River; and Denis (Kari), of Mackenzie. She was predeceased by her husband Gaston in 2015. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held. She was laid to rest with Gaston in the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery, Osoyoos, BC. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.







