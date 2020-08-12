1/1
M. "Jean" POWELL
Jean died on May 22, 2020 surrounded by her children. (She chose to have a medically assisted death). She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Courtney Powell. Jean is survived by her three children Tom, Doug (Helen) and Susan; two grandsons Bradley (Calli) and Matthew (Kayla); four great-grandchildren (Korie, Kasen, Holden and Jade); two nieces (Adrienne and Allison) and five Armstrong nephews.

Jean grew up in Vancouver. She spent one year in her youth in Hawaii, where her father was on a teacher exchange. She won numerous awards for her violin playing. She moved to Powell River after graduating as a nurse from St. Paul's Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She worked for many years at the old Powell River General Hospital and the Westview Medical Clinic.

Jean loved to sew, garden, bake, read, do jigsaw puzzles, play cards and board games, and imbibe in a good glass of Zinfandel. She enjoyed many road trips, cruises, international travel and local tours with her husband and friends.

Her family would like to thank her close friends, supportive neighbours, Dr. S. Skobkareva, Dr. J. Reggler, the many Home Support Workers who assisted her at her home, and the kind and caring staff at the Powell River General Hospital and Willingdon Creek Village.

Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
