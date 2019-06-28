Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Baker. View Sign Obituary

Mable Baker Mable died peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital on June 17, 2019, at 90 years of age. She was born Mable Lawrencia Schindeler in Alberta on November 15, 1928. Mable was predeceased by former husbands John Harvey, the father of her children, and Bruce Baker from Quebec, and her son Daniel Harvey. She was also predeceased by her sisters Ivy and Elaine and her brothers Allan and Ralph. Mable will be sadly missed by her daughter Elaine Harvey, sons James (Claire), David (Charlotte) and John (Carole), and 11 grandchildren. Mable was a devoted mother and homemaker. Family was central to who she was. She was a wonderful cook, loved to entertain and was always very generous in her hospitality. Mable took an avid interest in others and world affairs. She enjoyed gardening, curling and singing in a choir. She was an active member of her church community. Later in life she had a successful 27-year career as a realtor in Montreal and Victoria. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 27, at Lambrick Park Church, 1780 Feltham Road, Gordon Head (Victoria, BC). Following the service, tea will be served in the lounge. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





