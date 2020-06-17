Marcel Daoust September 24, 1929 - June 1, 2020 After living a full and generous life, Marcel Daoust, a loving husband and family man, passed away at the age of 90. Marcel was born in Falher, Alberta, and moved to Dryden, Ontario, in his early years, where he grew up on the family farm with his three older siblings. As a boy, Marcel played minor hockey on outdoor rinks and later refereed in the local leagues. In 1948, at the age of 19, Marcel decided to head out west on his motorcycle in search of work; he found a construction job on the second phase of the Lois Lake dam in Powell River. He immediately fell in love with the local area and found his new home. After the dam's completion he went to work for the Village of Cranberry as a lineman, which became his lifelong career. A few years later, Marcel went to work with BC Hydro and installed power to the first home on Cortes Island, which was within Powell River's district. He retired from BC Hydro in 1986 and started J & J Line Contracting, named after his grandsons. He continued to work in the Powell River area for many years and was a 60-year union member of IBEW Local 258. In 1950, Marcel married his loving wife Norma and they settled in Wildwood to start a family. He was a longtime member of the Wildwood Firehall, serving as a volunteer and assistant chief. It was here where he formed many of his lifelong friendships. He always looked forward to yearly firehall fishing derbies and at the age of 88, Marcel caught a 27-pound ling to win the Malaspina Firehall Cod Derby. Marcel built his own speedboat and houseboat and travelled all over the coast with family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing, golfing, camping and hunting, all of which brought him great joy. In his later years he enjoyed prawning with his friend Herb, and he appreciated and loved spending time with all of his coffee club friends. Marcel was predeceased by his father Emery, mother Rena, brother Ted and sisters Jean Gouin and Theresa Ray. He is survived by his wife Norma, son Larry, daughters Marsha Zroback (Harry) and Brenda Bieber (Rick Tinga), grandchildren Jason Zroback (Rhonda Berg), Jamie Zroback (Beth), Adam Zroback (Jen), Sara Bieber and Lainey Bieber, and five great-grandchildren. Marcel was loved by many and will be missed deeply. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcel's memory to either the Salvation Army, Red Cross or Powell River Salmon Preservation Fund.







