Margaret Alvida Sharp October 10, 1936 - October 23, 2019 Margaret Alvida Sharp (née Forslund) of Powell River, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23. She was born to Alva and Helge Forslund on October 10, 1936, as the eldest of three siblings, Betty and Ernie. Margaret had many fond memories of growing up in Cranberry and Wildwood, along with visiting her grandparents at their homestead at Larson's Bay. She is survived by her brother Ernie, daughter Sharie, son Allan, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Margaret volunteered at Artaban. She and her companion Hayden Hughes were longtime members of the Powell River Garden Club and she was also a founding member of the White Cane Club. She appreciated the kind assistance from CNIB and also the dedicated care of her home-support workers. We will miss her for her wonderful stories of Powell River area and earlier days. A celebration of life will be held on November 30, venue to be confirmed.





