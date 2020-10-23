Margaret Ann Zohner (née Kenmuir) January 1943 - October 2020 Margaret passed peacefully with her husband Elmer and family by her side at Willingdon Creek Village in Powell River. Margaret leaves behind Elmer, her loving and dedicated husband of 59 years; her children Bonnie (Dan), Ross (Susan) and Darlana; her grandchildren Brent (Jacqueline), Brittney (Kyle), Brooke (Russell) and Noah; her great-grandchildren Payton and Remy; as well as many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son Randall David Zohner in June 2009. Margaret was born to Edith and David Kenmuir in Powell River General Hospital. Her first home was in the Powell River Townsite but moved to Cranberry at a young age where she lived until graduation. Growing up she attended the United Church with her mother and prayer remained important to her throughout her life. Margaret found comfort in the outdoors, she loved animals and picking strawberries from the garden was a favourite. A highlight as a teenager was being able to see Elvis live in '57. She graduated from Max Cameron High School in 1960. Margaret worked at the BC Telephone Company from grade 11 through to marriage. Margaret and Elmer met in Powell River and they happily married in the summer of 1961. Following the wedding they moved into their new home built by Elmer and started their married life together bringing up four children. Margaret dedicated her life to raising her children. She was an active volunteer when her family was young, giving time to the sports, clubs and schools her children were involved in. Travel over the years included trips to Alberta and Saskatchewan to visit family and attend reunions where she looked forward to the family stories which she would continue to pass on. Margaret and Elmer enjoyed several years of square dancing together with the Stardusters Club, participating in events and travelling out of town. They had so much fun waiting for the caller to challenge them to the next do-si-do. Many happy memories were made in the good old days including the sewing circle, coffee with friends, gatherings, and family picnics. Margaret loved to connect with friends on the phone, she enjoyed special family recipes and traditions, loved music and had a passion for reading. She had an amazing depth of understanding, knowledge of history, and was able to translate what she had learned to connections with the present day and her family. She was proud of her family heritage and loved to research and learn about her family. The family tree became her passion throughout her life, and she became a member of the Powell River Genealogy Group. She took pride in documenting information and was always interested and willing to share and help others with their research. Margaret was thrilled when her grandchildren were born. She loved having them around her, never forgot important events and proudly supported them as they grew up. In later years she and dad enjoyed dining out at their favourite local restaurants, listening to music, chatting and visiting the farmers' market on Sundays. A tea for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. No flowers by request. Instead, hold your family tight and place a call to someone you haven't talked with in a while. And whether we're together or sometimes out of touch, these were cherished memories in a place reserved forever in the heart.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store