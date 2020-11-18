Margaret Harper Leberg 1935 - 2020 Margaret, my wife for almost 63 years, has found peace. She died quietly at 3:20 am on October 25 at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Margaret was born in Powell River. After our journeys in Canada and the United States we ended up living in St Marys, Ontario, on Maiden Lane for 26 years. She loved this beautiful town and made many friends. Margaret was an Alzheimer's victim and as the disease progressed I realized there was a special person locked inside the body of Margaret. That special person is the one who I knew and loved. I wanted to pick her up and carry her home. But I didn't have the key and the body of Margaret never permitted me to carry this special person home. There will be no funeral. Her body will be cremated at the Bieman Funeral Home in Dorchester, Ontario. At an appropriate time, I will take her ashes to Powell River and scatter them in the Pacific Ocean. When the COVID pandemic is over I will arrange an afternoon memorial in her honour.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store