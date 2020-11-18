1/
Margaret Harper Leberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Harper Leberg 1935 - 2020 Margaret, my wife for almost 63 years, has found peace. She died quietly at 3:20 am on October 25 at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Margaret was born in Powell River. After our journeys in Canada and the United States we ended up living in St Marys, Ontario, on Maiden Lane for 26 years. She loved this beautiful town and made many friends. Margaret was an Alzheimer's victim and as the disease progressed I realized there was a special person locked inside the body of Margaret. That special person is the one who I knew and loved. I wanted to pick her up and carry her home. But I didn't have the key and the body of Margaret never permitted me to carry this special person home. There will be no funeral. Her body will be cremated at the Bieman Funeral Home in Dorchester, Ontario. At an appropriate time, I will take her ashes to Powell River and scatter them in the Pacific Ocean. When the COVID pandemic is over I will arrange an afternoon memorial in her honour.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved