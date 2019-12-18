Margaret Jean Levins May 21, 1935 - December 11, 2019 Jean retired to Powell River in 1990 after a long teaching career in Calgary and Ontario. She and her late husband Bill never tired of looking out from their property at Black Point, watching the eagles, whales, porpoises and, of course, beautiful sunsets all year long. Jean was a passionate gardener belonging to the local garden club for many years. She also loved researching her family genealogy at the Family History Centre. In the winter months, until their later years, Bill and Jean enjoyed staying active at the curling rink. This past year, as Jean's health was declining, she moved to Kimberley to be closer to family. She died peacefully with family by her side. She is lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at mcphersonfh.com.
Published in Powell River Peak from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019